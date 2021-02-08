Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Eichel and the Sabres' games have been postponed through at least Feb. 13, which means his next opportunity to play won't be until Feb. 15 against the Islanders.

This continues to be a fluid process, as the Sabres seem to add more players to COVID-19 protocol on a daily basis. At the time of this report, the Sabres had nine players in the league's protocol.