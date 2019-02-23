Sabres' Jack Eichel: Moves into uncharted territory
Eichel set up two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Washington.
The young star stretched his point streak to four games and five points (one goal, four assists). Eichel has moved into uncharted offensive territory with the assists -- he now has 66 points, two more than his career best from last year. And Eichel continues to improve his two-way play. While the whole Sabres team struggles defensively, the young pivot has raised his plus-minus to minus-1. That's no small feat considering he was a woeful minus-25 in 2017-18. Eichel's ascension into the NHL elite continues.
