Sabres' Jack Eichel: Multi-point game against Avs
Eichel netted his eighth goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
The goal came on an empty net, but they all count the same in the end. Eichel now has a point in each of the last five games the Sabres have scored in. He's been shooting more recently and there are signs that he's about to heat up. Eichel hasn't been a bad fantasy forward this season with 22 points (eight goals) through 28 contests, but he's certainly capable of doing more. Keep him rolling, as he appears to be heading in the right direction.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Lines up with new wingers•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Ends eight-game goal drought•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Posts minus-3 rating in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores goal in second consecutive night•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Snags third goal in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...