Eichel netted his eighth goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

The goal came on an empty net, but they all count the same in the end. Eichel now has a point in each of the last five games the Sabres have scored in. He's been shooting more recently and there are signs that he's about to heat up. Eichel hasn't been a bad fantasy forward this season with 22 points (eight goals) through 28 contests, but he's certainly capable of doing more. Keep him rolling, as he appears to be heading in the right direction.