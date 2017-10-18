Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two apples Tuesday
Eichel notched two assists, including one on the power play, Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
Eichel also netted four shots on goal, two blocked shots and played a season-high 23:41 in a 5-4 overtime loss. It was an all-round great effort by Eichel, but the Sabres couldn't get the win despite battling back from a 4-1 deficit. The two assists now gives Eichel nine points in seven games this season, and he's well on his way to smashing last year's total of 57 points barring any injuries. Eichel is a must-start in all fantasy formats.
