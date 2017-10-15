Eichel scored two points for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Kings.

The two-point effort now gives Eichel seven points in five games, and the with an increasing number of power plays early this season due to the crackdown on slashing penalties, Eichel is also averaging more than four minutes per game on the man advantage and 20 minutes overall. It's concerning that the Sabres still have yet to win a game, but Eichel's doing all he can. Eichel also has just 12 shots in five games this season, which is an uncharacteristically low output for him, so perhaps there's still an extra gear. Eichel is a must-own player in all fantasy formats.