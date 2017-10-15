Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two points in loss
Eichel scored two points for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Kings.
The two-point effort now gives Eichel seven points in five games, and the with an increasing number of power plays early this season due to the crackdown on slashing penalties, Eichel is also averaging more than four minutes per game on the man advantage and 20 minutes overall. It's concerning that the Sabres still have yet to win a game, but Eichel's doing all he can. Eichel also has just 12 shots in five games this season, which is an uncharacteristically low output for him, so perhaps there's still an extra gear. Eichel is a must-own player in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Two assists in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two points in loss•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Will sign eight-year extension with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Dazzles in preseason•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Contract negotiations continue•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: No closer to signing extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...