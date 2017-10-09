Sabres' Jack Eichel: Nets two points in loss
Eichel scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.
Eichel is off to a good start with three points in two games, but the Sabres have yet to win a game and sit last in the Atlantic Division. It's only been two games, but Eichel is the only Sabres forward to average more than 20 minutes per game. He's the franchise center and he's been given a big vote of confidence from new head coach Phil Housley. Eichel is a must-start Monday against the Devils.
