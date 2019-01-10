Sabres' Jack Eichel: No lock to play Friday
Eichel (upper body) looked good in practice Thursday, but Sabres coach Phil Housley wouldn't say for certain that the star pivot would be in the lineup versus the Hurricanes on Friday.
It appears that Housley is taking a wait-and-see approach with Eichel, who has missed the last three games. According to Brayton J. Wilson of WGR 550, the fourth-year skater impressed the coach in the latest high-tempo practice, but he'll still be reevaluated ahead of the next game.
