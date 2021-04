Eichel will continue to rehab the herniated disc in his neck in hopes of avoiding surgery, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It was initially believed that Eichel would undergo surgery to address his neck injury in the near future, but it sounds like he'll instead continue to try to correct the issue via rehab until being reevaluated in May. Another update on the 24-year-old pivot's status should be released after he's reevaluated by the Sabres' training staff in May.