Sabres' Jack Eichel: Not quite ready
Eichel (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The phenom has missed the past 14 games with his injury, but he was able to practice Tuesday to ramp up excitement among the Sabres faithful and fantasy owners alike. Eichel's next chance to return now comes Saturday against the visiting Blackhawks.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Takes in Tuesday skate•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Skates by himself Sunday•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Officially on injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Out indefinitely with high-ankle sprain•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Leaves game Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...