Eichel (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The phenom has missed the past 14 games with his injury, but he was able to practice Tuesday to ramp up excitement among the Sabres faithful and fantasy owners alike. Eichel's next chance to return now comes Saturday against the visiting Blackhawks.

