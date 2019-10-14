Sabres' Jack Eichel: Not slowing down
Eichel tallied a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 4-0 win over Dallas.
Eichel's performance helped the host Sabres remain undefeated in regulation. Buffalo's captain picked up a pair of secondary helpers in Sunday's win over the Stars, one of which came on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal at the 6:27 mark of the second period. "Streaky" seems like the optimal word to describe Eichel's start to the current campaign, as all nine of his points (six coming on Sabres power plays) have come over three games. He's been held without a point in Buffalo's other three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.