Eichel tallied a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 4-0 win over Dallas.

Eichel's performance helped the host Sabres remain undefeated in regulation. Buffalo's captain picked up a pair of secondary helpers in Sunday's win over the Stars, one of which came on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal at the 6:27 mark of the second period. "Streaky" seems like the optimal word to describe Eichel's start to the current campaign, as all nine of his points (six coming on Sabres power plays) have come over three games. He's been held without a point in Buffalo's other three contests.