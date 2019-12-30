Play

Eichel dished out an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Eichel continues his spectacular pace, as he's recorded 24 goals -- just four shy of a career best -- and 28 assists over 39 games. The 23-year-old is second in the league in goals and seventh in points, and he'll be in the Hart Trophy conversation this year.

