Sabres' Jack Eichel: Notches 52nd point
Eichel dished out an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Eichel continues his spectacular pace, as he's recorded 24 goals -- just four shy of a career best -- and 28 assists over 39 games. The 23-year-old is second in the league in goals and seventh in points, and he'll be in the Hart Trophy conversation this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.