Eichel scored with the man advantage Tuesday, but his team absorbed a 4-2 loss to Florida.

First, the good news: Eichel got the job done on the score sheet with his first period goal and has now scored in eight of his past 10 contests. However, Eichel took a minus-3 for the evening and continues to suffer from the Sabres' defensive woes. Make sure you pair him with someone scoring high in plus-minus to offset his team's struggles when he doesn't have the puck.