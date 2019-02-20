Sabres' Jack Eichel: Notches power play marker
Eichel scored with the man advantage Tuesday, but his team absorbed a 4-2 loss to Florida.
First, the good news: Eichel got the job done on the score sheet with his first period goal and has now scored in eight of his past 10 contests. However, Eichel took a minus-3 for the evening and continues to suffer from the Sabres' defensive woes. Make sure you pair him with someone scoring high in plus-minus to offset his team's struggles when he doesn't have the puck.
