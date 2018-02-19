Eichel (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.

Ever since news broke that Eichel would be held out for 4-to-6 weeks this transaction has always been a formality, and won't effect his recovery timetable. With an extra roster spot open, Linus Ullmark was called up from AHL Rochester, and Ryan O'Reilly still figures to remain the first line center as long as Eichel remains sidelined.