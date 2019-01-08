Eichel (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel was a late addition to the a.m. session, making this the second consecutive day that he has been on the ice for either a practice or morning skate. The Sabres will take on the Devils at home later in the evening, so we will circle back once the team divulges more information on the star center.