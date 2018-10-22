Sabres' Jack Eichel: On point-per-game pace
Eichel registered an assist and five shots on net in a 4-2 win Sunday against the Ducks.
The only thing that has slowed Eichel down the last couple of seasons is trouble staying healthy, so fantasy owners always rejoice when he's on the ice. The 21-year-old has nine points through nine games, and he's also put 38 shots on net. He's scored at least 24 goals in every season of his career, and nothing indicates that he won't do that again.
