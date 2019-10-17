Eichel netted a goal and posted four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Eichel did it himself, scoring an unassisted tally at 7:35 of the first period. Unfortunately for the Sabres, the Ducks made quite the comeback. The 22-year-old center has 10 points through seven games this season while adding 26 shots on goal. Six of his points are of the power-play variety.