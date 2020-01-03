Sabres' Jack Eichel: OT penalty shot topples Oilers
Eichel potted the overtime winner on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 triumph over Edmonton. It was scored on a penalty shot.
Eichel was quiet through regulation but stole the show 1:09 into the extra session in this clash of the top two picks from the 2015 draft. While it's hard to argue with perhaps the best player in the league in Connor McDavid, Eichel has at least made it a discussion this season thanks to 26 goals and 28 assists through 41 games. It has truly been a breakout season considering Eichel needs just two goals to match last season's career high.
