Eichel (upper body) returned to Buffalo and will miss at least one week, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Per Hamilton, it sounds like a one-week absence is the best-case scenario for Eichel -- it very well could be more based on further evaluation. If Eichel managed to return in a week, it would be against the Devils on March 16. Dylan Cozens will get the first shot at replacing Eichel on the Sabres' top line.