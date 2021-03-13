According to coach Ralph Krueger, Eichel (neck) will be out for the "foreseeable future."

There have been rumblings that Eichel's neck injury may be season ending, but Krueger and the Sabres have yet to commit to a specific timetable for the star center's recovery. More updates should be released as Eichel continues to be evaluated, but for now, fantasy managers shouldn't plan on the 24-year-old pivot being available anytime soon. Eichel's picked up two goals and 18 points through 21 games this campaign.