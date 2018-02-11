Eichel suffered a high-ankle sprain Saturday against the Bruins and will be out indefinitely.

The Sabres, and fantasy owners everywhere, are going to be lamenting this one. Eichel has 22 goals on 201 shots, plus 31 assists, in 55 games. He's been a rare bright spot on Buffalo's lackluster offense, and now the Sabres will have to manage without him. Keep an eye on the American center's status to see if the picture becomes clearer than "out indefinitely."