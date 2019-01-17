Sabres' Jack Eichel: Overtime hero in Calgary
Eichel scored the deciding goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Flames.
On top of scoring the game winner, Eichel picked up an assist on Rasmus Dahlin's goal. The two points were Eichel's first in his last six appearances. Despite the recent cold stretch, the Sabres' captain now has 16 goals and 51 points in 44 games. More often than not, Eichel is going to find the scoresheet.
