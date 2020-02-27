Play

Eichel, who was held without a point for the second straight game in Wednesday's loss to Colorado, didn't take a faceoff as he's nursing an upper-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

It sounds like Eichel will play through the pain as the Sabres try to rally for a playoff spot, though it's something to keep an eye on as it's rare he gets held off the scoreboard in back-to-back games. That said, Eichel's got 77 points in 62 games this season and should be in your lineup whenever he's on the ice, pain or no pain.

