Sabres' Jack Eichel: Point streak at 16 games
Eichel scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
He scooped up a rebound and lifted it into the back of the net with 106 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT, but the Sabres couldn't come up with a winner. Eichel extended his point streak to a remarkable 16 games with the performance, racking up 15 goals and 29 points over that stretch.
