Eichel finished with a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Edmonton.

Eichel was superb in this one, as he picked up a goal and two assists on the power play while also tying for the team lead with five shots. While Edmonton has gotten tremendous production from Connor McDavid, the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft showed the Oilers that there may have been more than one generational talent in that draft class. Eichel's certainly looked like one over the past seven games, tallying at least one point in each while totaling four goals and nine assists in that stretch.