Eichel failed to record a point in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Eichel, prior to Sunday's performance, had tallied eight points in his last four games. Posting a goose egg, however, put an end to that four-game point streak. Still, the 22-year-old, through 15 contests, has registered 17 points and is going to find the scoresheet more often than not.