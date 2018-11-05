Sabres' Jack Eichel: Point streak ends versus Rangers
Eichel failed to record a point in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
Eichel, prior to Sunday's performance, had tallied eight points in his last four games. Posting a goose egg, however, put an end to that four-game point streak. Still, the 22-year-old, through 15 contests, has registered 17 points and is going to find the scoresheet more often than not.
