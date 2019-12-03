Eichel had a goal and two assists with five shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils. He was also plus-3.

Eichel ignited Buffalo's blowout win, opening the scoring less than three minutes into the game. He later picked up secondary assists on second-period goals by Victor Olofsson and Henri Jokiharju. The red-hot Eichel has reached the scoresheet in 10 straight games (nine goals, 10 assists), pushing his season totals to 17 goals and 38 points in 28 games. He's already nearly halfway to the career-high 82 points he logged last season.