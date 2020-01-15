Play

Eichel recorded two points, including a power-play assist, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Leading all forwards in ice time (20:13), Eichel was arguably the best player on the ice Tuesday. The Sabres' captain has points in eight straight games and collected his sixth game-winning goal of the season, putting Eichel in a tie for third in that category.

More News
Our Latest Stories