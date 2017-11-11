Sabres' Jack Eichel: Posts minus-3 rating in loss
Eichel's minus-3 in Friday's 4-1 loss to Florida was his lowest rating of the season.
Eichel has usually been immune to the Sabres' struggles at preventing goals, but Friday was an exception, as he was on the ice for all four of the Panthers' goals and he was shut out on the score sheet. He's the best talent on Buffalo's roster, and nights like this won't happen often for the young star.
