Sabres' Jack Eichel: Pots game-winner in OT against Pens
Eichel scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
It's his fifth multi-point performance in his last seven games, pushing the fourth-year center's numbers on the season to five goals and 24 points through 21 contests. The addition of Jeff Skinner alongside Eichel has taken a lot of pressure off the 2015 second overall pick, and his reduced goal-scoring pace should turn around once his puck luck improves -- his 5.8 percent shooting is nearly five points below his career rate.
