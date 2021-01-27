Eichel scored a power-play goal to go with three shots, a blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Eichel was on the ice for both of New York's goals in the first period but made amends by potting his first of the season on the power play to take a 3-2 lead 7:31 into the middle frame. That goal stood up as the game-winner, as neither team scored the rest of the way. Eichel will be happy to have the goal monkey off his back, but he's been far from unproductive in the early going, as his seven assists through seven games rank Buffalo's top-line center among the league leaders in helpers.