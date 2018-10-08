Eichel scored twice -- once on the power play -- and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Eichel has now tallied three goals and one assist through the first three games, helping lead the Sabres to a 2-1-0 start. The fourth-year pro was near a point per game last year, and with better teammates surrounding him, that's a solid benchmark this season as well.