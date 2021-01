As expected, Eichel (upper body) is on the ice for Wednesday's practice, Martin Biron of MSG Western New York reports.

An upper-body injury kept Eichel off the ice for the first few days of Buffalo's training camp, but he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed ahead of the Sabres' regular-season opener against Washington on Jan. 14. He'll be centering what could end up being one of the more dangerous lines in the NHL with Taylor Hall and Victor Olofsson set to skate on his wings.