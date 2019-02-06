Sabres' Jack Eichel: Productive on power play
Eichel picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
After going scoreless in his first few games back from a minor upper-body injury, Eichel now has two goals and seven points in his last six contests. The power-play points were his first in 2019, but even that small setback hasn't dulled the shine on his breakout campaign. -- the second overall pick in the 2015 draft now has an impressive 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) through 49 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...