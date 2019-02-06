Eichel picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

After going scoreless in his first few games back from a minor upper-body injury, Eichel now has two goals and seven points in his last six contests. The power-play points were his first in 2019, but even that small setback hasn't dulled the shine on his breakout campaign. -- the second overall pick in the 2015 draft now has an impressive 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) through 49 games.