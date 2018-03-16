Sabres' Jack Eichel: Questionable for Saturday's contest
Eichel will be a game-day decision for Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Eichel's been practicing with his teammates since Tuesday, but the Sabres opted to hold him out of Thursday's game against Toronto, which was likely a precautionary measure. Now that he's got a few more full practices under his belt, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action against the Blackhawks, although his status for that contest likely won't be confirmed until after Buffalo's morning skate.
