Eichel dished out three assists and had three shots in Monday's 6-1 win at Philadelphia. He also went 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Eichel has yet to score a goal through three games, but he's already managed to pile up six assists. He was in on back-to-back Sam Reinhart goals in the second period and drew the second assist on Victor Olofsson's power-play tally late in the third. It's just a matter of time before Eichel finds the net -- he scored a career-high 36 times last season -- but it's good to see him being productive for managers in the meantime.