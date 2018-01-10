Eichel scored twice, dished out an assist and fired six shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

Eichel did his best to try and help Buffalo mount a comeback against a talented Winnipeg squad, but the Sabres just weren't good enough to get the job done. Eichel has now gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back losses and has fired 11 shots on goal in that span. He's really starting to become a top-tier producer and is now up to 17 goals and 39 points in 43 games. The Sabres may be at the bottom of the standings, but Eichel is an automatic roll whenever he's in action.