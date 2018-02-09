Sabres' Jack Eichel: Records second straight two-point showing
Eichel scored a goal, added an assist and registered five shots on net during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The two points improve Eichel to 22 tallies and 31 helpers through 54 games, as he's positioning himself for the first point-per-game campaign of his young career. The blossoming star is up to a high-end 1.2 goals, 2.9 points and 10.87 shots per 60 minutes, and dynasty owners have to be encouraged about his long-term upside with Casey Mittelstadt and a potential lottery pick from the 2018 draft on the way.
