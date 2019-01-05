Sabres' Jack Eichel: Remains day-to-day
The Sabres don't have an update on Eichel (upper body) ahead of a road game against the Bruins on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
With Eichel having grown up in Massachusetts and gaining prominence with Boston University, it would have been a treat for fans at TD Garden to see him in action, but he'll miss at least one more game, so keep him stashed on the fantasy pine.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...