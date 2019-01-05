The Sabres don't have an update on Eichel (upper body) ahead of a road game against the Bruins on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

With Eichel having grown up in Massachusetts and gaining prominence with Boston University, it would have been a treat for fans at TD Garden to see him in action, but he'll miss at least one more game, so keep him stashed on the fantasy pine.

More News
Our Latest Stories