Sabres' Jack Eichel: Returns to practice
Eichel, who missed some brief time last week with an undisclosed issue, returned to practice Sunday, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports.
Buffalo's leading forward will be fine to start the regular season, where he's currently slotted to start the campaign on the top line with Sam Reinhart and new sniper Jeff Skinner.
