Sabres' Jack Eichel: Riding five-game point streak
Eichel scored the Sabres' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
With the goal, Eichel has a five-game point streak, with two goals and four assists over that span. Eichel added four shots and two blocked shots in a well-rounded performance. The second overall pick from 2015 has 59 points in 52 games, just six points shy of setting a new career high in his fourth season.
