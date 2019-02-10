Eichel scored the Sabres' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

With the goal, Eichel has a five-game point streak, with two goals and four assists over that span. Eichel added four shots and two blocked shots in a well-rounded performance. The second overall pick from 2015 has 59 points in 52 games, just six points shy of setting a new career high in his fourth season.