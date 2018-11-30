Sabres' Jack Eichel: Riding rocket to greatness
Eichel set up two goals Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
He has been particularly productive in his last eight games, putting up 11 points (one goal, 10 helpers) and hitting the score sheet in seven of those eight. Eichel is a stud and his game is on a steep upward trajectory. After delivering 64 points last season, the pivot is on pace to add 30 more points this year. Eichel is a fantasy cornerstone. Use accordingly.
