Eichel scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington.

One of the goals came on the power play. Eichel is riding a five-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes seven goals. Eichel's 41 points put him just outside the NHL's top-10 scorers. He's already cruising alongside talents like Johnny Gaudreau, Brayden Point and Leon Draisaitl, and will likely battle Point to be the best of that lot.