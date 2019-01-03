Sabres' Jack Eichel: Ruled out next two games
Eichel (upper body) will miss the Sabres' next two contests, but remains day-to-day, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Eichel will be re-evaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, which leaves open the door for him to miss even more time. The all-star center's spot on the top line appears to be in the hands of Evan Rodrigues for the time being, though the coaching staff could change things around during Thursday's tilt with Florida in order to figure out who is going to work best with Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart.
