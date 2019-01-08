Sabres' Jack Eichel: Ruled out Tuesday
Eichel (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Eichel did join the team on the ice for the game-day skate, but didn't take part in line rushes then stayed on late for extra work. Despite his absence Tuesday, it appears the all-star center is trending in the right direction and could be available versus Carolina on Friday.
