Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scoreless in return
Eichel failed to register a point in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
He did see 18:34 of ice time while contributing one shot and two hits with a minus-1 rating in his return from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Look for Eichel, who has 15 goals and 49 points through 41 games, to get back on the scoresheet quickly -- perhaps as soon as Saturday's home clash with the Lightning.
