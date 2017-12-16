Eichel scored three goals, added an assist and registered 11 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

With young stars garnering attention throughout the league, and Buffalo struggling again this season, it's easy to forget just how good Eichel is. Friday's showing was a ripe example and reminder of his upside. His fantasy setup with the Sabres remains lackluster, at best, as the center has registered just three secondary assists through 33 games. Still, it also wouldn't be shocking if this offensive outburst kick-started a hot stretch for the 21-year-old American.