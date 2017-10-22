Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores goal in second consecutive night
Eichel picked up his fourth goal of the season during a 5-4 overtime victory over the Bruins.
Four goals and 11 points in nine games played for the 20-year-old phenom. Eichel is certainly living up to the hype of being drafted No. 2 overall just after Connor McDavid in the 2015 NHL draft. He'll look to collect a point for the fourth straight game on Tuesday against the Red Wings.
