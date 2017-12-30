Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores twice to steal victory
Eichel deposited a pair of goals to earn a 4-3 comeback win over New Jersey in overtime Friday.
The 21-year-old phenom did what superstars do: he threw the Sabres on his back with the last two goals of regulation and put them in position to win the game. Eichel is rolling right now with 11 points in his past six games, including four multi-point outings. He's a must-start in all formats.
