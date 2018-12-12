Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores two power play points
Eichel's power play goal got his team back in the game, and he contributed the secondary assist on Jeff Skinner's winning goal in a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Eichel continues to be a scoring machine, and Tuesday was a nice bonus for his owners as both of his points came on the power play. At ninth in the league in points, Eichel is as close as it gets to a sure thing in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...