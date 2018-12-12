Eichel's power play goal got his team back in the game, and he contributed the secondary assist on Jeff Skinner's winning goal in a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Eichel continues to be a scoring machine, and Tuesday was a nice bonus for his owners as both of his points came on the power play. At ninth in the league in points, Eichel is as close as it gets to a sure thing in fantasy.