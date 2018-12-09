Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scoring binge continues
Eichel scored both Sabres goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
He lit the lamp twice in just over 12 minutes to begin the game, but unfortunately nobody else in a Buffalo uniform stepped up to support him. Eichel has four goals in his last two games and seven multi-point performances in his last 11, giving the burgeoning superstar a stellar nine goals and 36 points through 30 games.
